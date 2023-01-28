Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.51-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.51-$5.60 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $86.18 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.78.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boot Barn by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

