BORA (BORA) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

BORA (BORA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. BORA has a market capitalization of $181.22 million and approximately $27.27 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BORA has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BORA Profile

BORA’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BORA is borachain.io. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

