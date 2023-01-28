BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.31

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 8648805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($6.69) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BP from GBX 603 ($7.47) to GBX 636 ($7.87) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in BP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 78,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

