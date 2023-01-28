BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 5.7%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 363,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,308,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,358 shares of company stock worth $1,899,166 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after buying an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 550,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 953,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 1,131,993 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

