Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 774 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $531,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

ONEOK stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

