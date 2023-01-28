Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.97 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also

