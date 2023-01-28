Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.00.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $487.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $574.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

