Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $152.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.