Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Invests $183,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Enovix by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enovix by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,276 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

Enovix stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.