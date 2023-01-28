Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $150.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

