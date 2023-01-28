Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 1.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 631,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

