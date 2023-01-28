Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,630 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,937 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 19,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $370.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46. The company has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.