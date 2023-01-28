Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 7,350 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. STORE Capital accounts for 1.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 29.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

STORE Capital Company Profile

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.91. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

