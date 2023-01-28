Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $72.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brink’s by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 415.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 58,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

