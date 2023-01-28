Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Down 91.5% in January

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

BRAC remained flat at $10.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,613. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,945,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 98,966 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.