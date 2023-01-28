Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 85.8% per year over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 64.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $587.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

