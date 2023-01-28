Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT at $51.09

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.38. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

