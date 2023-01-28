Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $47.75

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryanair from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.1 %

RYAAY opened at $95.69 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

