Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$180.09

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$181.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$169.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$21.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.64. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$177.42.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.3900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$159.47 per share, with a total value of C$95,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at C$813,297.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.