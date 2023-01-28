Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.5% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 135.16 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

