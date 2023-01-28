Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

