Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

