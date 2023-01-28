Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.39

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $24.65. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 234,075 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $356.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $579,152.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,845. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 72,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

