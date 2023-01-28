Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Purchases £11,988.70 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($29.39) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,843.01).
Burberry Group Stock Up 1.6 %
LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,433 ($30.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,191.89. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,448 ($30.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,925.95.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
