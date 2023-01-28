Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Shares Up 0.2%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$57.63 and last traded at C$57.49. 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 15,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.36.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bureau Veritas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.06.
Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.
