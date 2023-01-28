Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 128.9% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BY stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $908.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 24.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 979.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after buying an additional 72,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 65,706 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

