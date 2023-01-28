BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,262,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,304,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $12,096,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,146,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,001. BYTE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Read More

