Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.21.

CZR stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

