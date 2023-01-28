CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.41

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 99724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.25 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.84) to €4.35 ($4.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.91) to €3.70 ($4.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.90 ($4.24) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.