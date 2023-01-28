Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.08. 5,810,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

