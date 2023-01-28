Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.53. 75,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $620.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

