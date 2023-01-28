Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 1.2%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 104,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 308,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded Canada Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$187.69 million and a P/E ratio of -21.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.