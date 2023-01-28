Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0902 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $36.79 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDPYF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

