Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at C$103.12 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$86.12 and a 52-week high of C$111.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,556,365.06. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

