CannabisCoin Market Capitalization Tops $444,929.92 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $444,929.92 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 55% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00383268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00793297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00094690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00576215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00188808 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

