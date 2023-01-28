CannabisCoin Price Up 55% Over Last 7 Days (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $444,379.75 and approximately $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,015.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00381975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00793782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00094349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00578073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00188954 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

