Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,037.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $72,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares valued at $1,555,696. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

