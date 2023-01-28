Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Rating) fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 14,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 5,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Capital A Berhad Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Capital A Berhad Company Profile

Capital A Bhd. engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Airline: Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Japan; and Non-Airline. The company was founded by Abdel Aziz bin Abu Bakar, Anthony Francis Fernandes, Conor John McCarthy, and Kamarudin bin Meranum in 1993 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

