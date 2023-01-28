Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Reduced by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

