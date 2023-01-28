Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

NYSE COF opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

