Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $286.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

