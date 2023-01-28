Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$9.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.07.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$179.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
CJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
