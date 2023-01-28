Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CAH opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.