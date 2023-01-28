CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.4 %

CCLDP opened at $27.74 on Friday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

