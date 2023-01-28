CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 50,700 shares traded.

CareView Communications Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.