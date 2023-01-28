Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

