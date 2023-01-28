Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.24

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.24 ($17.65) and traded as high as €17.32 ($18.83). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.27 ($18.77), with a volume of 1,342,006 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.24.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

