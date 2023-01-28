Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Down 8.7%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 106,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 84,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of C$34.63 million and a PE ratio of -36.67.

About Cartier Resources

(Get Rating)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.