Carvana Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 127,319 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 85,815 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,869,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,412,715. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

