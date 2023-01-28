CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.44 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $1,636.13 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018129 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00214692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.73163606 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,796.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.